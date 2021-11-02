HPBoSe releases class 9-12 term-1 datesheet, exams to begin on November 18

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the datesheet for class 9-12 exams for the academic session 2021-22. The term-1 exams will commence from November 18, 2021. Candidates can check the complete datesheet on the official website of HPBoSE at hpbose.org/datesheet.aspx.

Class 10 term-1 exams will begin on November 20 and students will appear for the Hindi exam as the first paper. The exams will continue till December 3.

Students of class 12 will have to appear for the English exam as their first paper on November 18 and the exams will go on till December 9.

For class 9, the exams will begin on November 18 and will conclude on December 3. The exams will be conducted in afternoon shifts from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Similarly, the term-1 exams for class 11 will begin on November 18 and will conclude on December 9. Exams for class 11 will also be conducted in the afternoon shift. On the first day, exams will be conducted for physics and Hindi.

The HPBoSE is conducting the exams in two terms on the basis of the 50:50 syllabus. The exams will be conducted in November 2021 and March 2022. The state board has also reduced 30 per cent syllabus as compared to the last academic session 2020-21.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in a notification had earlier said, “Under NEP 2020, secondary stage examinations for 2021-22 batch of class 9-12 will be conducted in two terms on the basis of 50:50 syllabus in November 2021 and March 2022 respectively.”