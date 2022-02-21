HP board to offer scholarships to Class 10, 12 meritorious students: Check how to apply

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will offer scholarships to the meritorious students of classes 10 and 12 of the state. This scholarship will be provided on the basis of the result of the HPBOSE 2021 exams. Students can visit the official HPBOSE website — hpbose.org — to apply.

Interested students can visit the official website to apply for the scholarship between February 22 to March 22, 2022. As per the official notification, 100 students from class 12 science field, and 100 students from the commerce and arts group will be awarded this HP Board scholarship. For class 10, 400 meritorious students will get this scholarship.

How to apply for the HP Board scholarship 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website — hpbose.org.

Step 2: The HPBOSE scholarship form will be made available on the official website when the portal is made active on February 22, 2022. Download the form and get the hard copies attested from respective Principals or Head of the institution.

Step 3: Locate and click on ‘scholarship’ tab on the homepage.

Step 4: Upload the scanned copies of all the documents and submit it.

Step 5: Send the hard copies through a registered post to the HP Board.

After receiving the applications, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will release the final merit list of selected students through an online list which will be made available on the official website.