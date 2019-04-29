HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th result 2019: Pass percentage on decline since 2016

HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result for the class 10 or matric level exam at its official website, hpbose.org. A total of 1.19 lakh candidates appeared for the matric exam out of which, 67,319 cleared the same.

Advertising

The pass percentage has dropped nearly three per cent from last year. This year, 60.79 per cent candidates cleared the exam, last year the pass percentage was at 62.83 per cent and 67.57 per cent in 2017. A downward trend has been observed since 2016 onwards.

HPBOSE class 10 LIVE updates

Atharv Thakur has topped the HPBOSE class 10 exam with 98.71 per cent. His marks are higher than Sonam and Rahul who jointly topped the exam in 2018 with 98.42 per cent marks. Top five ranks have been secured by 10 students. In 2018, as many as 33 students made it to the top 10.

HPBOSE matric, class 10th result 2019: Meet top 5 rank holders

1 Atharv Thakur — 98.71%

2 Paras — 98.57%

2 Dhruv Sharma — 98.57%

2 Ridhi Sharma — 98.57%

3 Kompal Zinta — 98.43%

3 Sakshi — 98.43%

4 Ruchira Singh — 98.29%

4 Mannat Rana — 98.29%

5 Kritika Thakur — 98.14%

5 Lokeshwari — 98.14%

In Pictures| HPBOSE class 10 matric result 2019: How to check

Advertising

A total of 1240 candidates skipped the exam and a total of 36892 failed the exam. Further, 6395 students have got compartment. While the date sheet of compartment exams is yet to be released, the re-evaluation process has begun.

Those who are not happy with their results will get a second chance. One can file for re-evaluation by paying Rs 500 per subject and Rs 400 for re-verification per subject. The entries should reach the board by May 13, 2019 after which no submissions will be entertained, as per the official notification.

In case a student has any problem with their result they can connect with the HPBOSE from 10 am to 5 pm at the helpline number – 01892-242148 (Chamba, Bilaspur, Kinnaur), 242149 (Kangara), 242151 (Mandi), 242119 (Lahool Spiti, Sirmaur, Shimla, Kinnaur) and 242128 (Solan, Kullu, Unnu) The result used to release in May 2019, this year the same has been announced in record time.