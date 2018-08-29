HPTET 2018: Admit card released, download at hpbose.org

HPTET 2018 admit card: The exams will begin from September 2. The exams will begin from September 2.

HPTET 2018 admit card: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018. All those candidates who had registered for the same can download their respective cards from the official website — http://www.hpbose.org. The exam is being conducted to fill seats for TGT arts/ non-medical/ medical/ shastri /L.T/ JBT/ Punjabi/ Urdu subjects. The qualifying candidates will receive the TET certificate that would remain valid for an appointment for seven years from the date of issuance.

The admit card will not be sent to candidates separately by post. The exams will begin from September 2.

HPTET 2018 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘TET 2018’

Step 3: Now click on the link to download admit card

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your application number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Exam pattern: A total of 150 objective type questions will be asked of one mark each and there will be no marks deduction in case of a wrong answer. The exam duration will be 150 minutes. The minimum qualifying marks for the test is 60 per cent for general category candidates.

Exam schedule

JBT TET: September 2

Shastri TET: September 2

TGT (non-medical) TET: September 3

Language teacher TET: September 3

TGT (arts) TET: September 8

TGT (medical) TET: September 8

Punjab TET: September 9

Urdu TET: September 9

