HPBOSE HP Board Class 12th Result 2020: How to check marks online

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) or Himachal Pradesh Board as it is commonly known has declared the result of class 12 exams on May 18. The board has declared the result without conducting the pending exams. The HPBoSE class 12 result is now available on the official websites, hpbose.org, and hpresults.nic.in.

Over 86,000 students are checking the result. This might be the reason why several students are complaining that the website is not working. The result has been available and link is not being displayed to some of the candidates. If faced by the issues, students can alternatively register with indianexpress.com to get updates in their inbox by filling in the box below –

The result has been declared based on four exams which have already been conducted. The marks of the fifth subject are marked equal to the highest marks scored among the four subjects for which the exams have been conducted, as per a recent notice by the board. This is different from the rest of the boards who are accessing the result based on an internal assessment or average marks.

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

Students need to take a print out of the result, it will act as a provisional mark sheet for them. The final mark sheets will be distributed later by the respective schools as well. Students need to be careful and verify that their result is error-free. Look at the following to ensure an error-free mark sheet.

— Name of student, parents

— Roll number

— Sum total and percentage calculation

— Subjects appeared for

— School and other details with spelling

To pass the exam, candidates will have to score 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. The number of students clearing the HP Board exams has been on a decline since 2016. The pass percentage over the years has dropped from 78.93 per cent in 2016 to 72.89 per cent in 2017 to 69.67 per cent in 2018. Last year, a huge drop of 7 per cent was observed as only 62.01 per cent students cleared the exam.

The Himachal Board had recently declared it’s class 10 result in which it broke the declining trend of passing percentage. The same can be expected from HPBOSE class 12 results as well. For HPBOSE class 10, Tanu Kumari has topped the exam with 691 marks or 98.71 per cent in 10th exam result declared earlier this year.

