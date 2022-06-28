scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th term-II result 2022 Updates

HPBoSE 10th results 2022 Date, Time: The class 10 term-II board exams were conducted from March 26 to April 13. Students will be able to check their marks at the official website - hpbose.org

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
June 28, 2022 1:11:50 pm
HPBoSE 10th Result 2022 Date, Time: Apart from the result website, the board will also make the marks available offline.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) is likely to declare the class 10 board exam results today. The class 10 term-II board exams were conducted from March 26 to April 13. Students will be able to check their marks at the official website – hpbose.org.

Following the CBSE’s decision to conduct two board exams, the Himanchal Pradesh board conducted class 10 exams in term wise manner this year. The first term exams were conducted between November 20 to December 3 and the results were announced on February 11.

Apart from the result website, the HPBoSE will also make the marks available offline. Candidates have to send an SMS in the given format — Type HP10-digit exam (roll number) and send it to 56263 to check results offline.

The HPBoSE class 12 result was released two weeks back. The exams were conducted between March and April.

Last year, the board had cancelled class 10 exams in the state due to the surge in Covid-19 cases and the candidates were evaluated on the basis of alternate assessment criteria. A total number of 1,31,902 students had registered for class 10 board examination in 2021 and the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 99.7 per cent. 

 

