HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared at 11 am

This year, the class 10 exams were successfully held between March 26 and April 13, 2022 -- from 8:45 am and continued till 12 pm. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will declare the result of class 10 exam today at 11 am. Students who had appeared in the examination can check their matric exam results through the official website — hpbose.org. This year, the class 10 exams were successfully held between March 26 and April 13, 2022 — from 8:45 am and continued till 12 pm.

HPBOSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the 2022 batch in two terms. Results of the first term exam were declared on February 10.

Last year, the exams were cancelled due to an increase in the number of Covid cases, and students were evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board, and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21. The overall pass percentage in 2021 was 99.7 per cent.

This was a welcome change, as the pass percentage had been on a decline since 2016 for HP Board results. In 2019, 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exams. In 2018, 68,946 students cleared the examination successfully with a pass percentage 63.39, which was a decline from 67.57 per cent in 2017. In 2017, out of 1.22 lakh (1,22,614) students cleared the examination successfully marking a pass percentage of 66.88.