HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Result to be declared at 11 am

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will declare the result of class 10 exam today at 11 am. Students who had appeared in the examination can check their matric exam results through the official website — hpbose.org. This year, the class 10 exams were successfully held between March 26 and April 13, 2022 — from 8:45 am and continued till 12 pm.
HPBOSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the 2022 batch in two terms. Results of the first term exam were declared on February 10.
Last year, the exams were cancelled due to an increase in the number of Covid cases, and students were evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board, and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21. The overall pass percentage in 2021 was 99.7 per cent.
This was a welcome change, as the pass percentage had been on a decline since 2016 for HP Board results. In 2019, 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exams. In 2018, 68,946 students cleared the examination successfully with a pass percentage 63.39, which was a decline from 67.57 per cent in 2017. In 2017, out of 1.22 lakh (1,22,614) students cleared the examination successfully marking a pass percentage of 66.88.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will offer scholarships to the meritorious students of classes 10 and 12 of the state. This scholarship will be provided on the basis of the result of the HBOSE 2021 exams. For class 10, 400 meritorious students will get this scholarship.
Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of hpbose.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 10, 2023. Enter the necessary credentials to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference. Candidates need to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy as it will contain the roll number and other necessary details which will need to be filled in to check the result.
The HPBOSE Class 10 result will be available on the official website of the board, hpbose.org. Immediately after the result is out there are chances that the website may slow down. In such cases, students need not panic and wait for a while. Students can use HP board 10th result 2021 roll number to check their result.
