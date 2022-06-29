HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th Result 2022: How to check score card online, via SMS

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for class 10 board 2022. All the students who appeared in the board exams can check their respective results from the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org.

Read | HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

The board exams were successfully conducted in an offline pen and paper mode from March 26 to April 13, this year between 8:45 am and 12 pm.

HPBOSE Class 10 board result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE’s official website — hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘result section’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘Class 10 term-II result’

Step 4: Fill the required details like – roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

HPBOSE Class 10 board result 2022: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Type – HP10-digit exam (roll number)

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: The HP class 10 result will be sent to the same phone number.

The HPBOSE class 10 exams were divided into two terms this year, and the results for term 1 exam were declared on February 11, and the exams were held between November 20 and December 3, 2021. The year was divided into two terms due to the rise in Covid cases.

In 2021, a total number of 1,31,902 students registered for the HPBOSE class 10 board exams, and the overall passing percentage was 99.7 per cent, but students were evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board, and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21.