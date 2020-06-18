HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Websites, direct links to check results

HP Board 12th Result 2020: Check result at hpbose.org. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh HP Board 12th Result 2020: Check result at hpbose.org. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board, HPBOSE will release the result of class 12 exam today. “The result of class 12 exam will be announced on June 18 at 11.30 am from the board office. The board will follow all the social distancing guidelines in announcing result taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the official release.

A total of 86,633 candidates who had appeared in the board exam this year can check the results through the website- hpbose.org. “This year, the number of male students supersede that of female students, 43,410 male in comparison to 42,898 female students. A total of 325 students did not appear in the exam,” chairman Suresh Soni told indianexpress.com.

The students can check the result through the website – hpbose.org. Click on the result link. Log-in using credentials. The HPBoSE result will be available, download and take a print out for further reference. The result will also be available at indianexpress.com. In order to check the results at our portal, a student must first get him/her registered.

The class 12 result will be announced on the basis of four exams conducted. The marks of the fifth elective subject will be on marked proportional to the highest marks scored in the four subjects for which the exams have been conducted. For internal and practical subjects, marks will be awarded on the basis of marks awarded by the school.