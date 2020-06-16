HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Date not decided yet: HP Board official

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) is yet to decide the date of the result declaration. Chairman Suresh Soni told indianexpress.com, “Don’t speculate. The result will be announced this week but not today. The student can expect the result by June 20.”

Once declared, the result will be available on the website- hpbose.org. The result will be announced on the basis of four exams conducted, as the board will not conduct the pending exams postponed due to lockdown.

The marks of the fifth elective subject will be on marked proportional to the highest marks scored in the four subjects for which the exams have been conducted. However, this will be only for the theory part of the subject. For internal and practical subjects, marks will be awarded on the basis of marks awarded by the school.

Meanwhile, to get the latest update related to result, students can register with indianexpress.com, they will also get updates at their registered mobile number and email id.

To pass the exam, candidates will have to score 33 per cent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 per cent. Last year, 62.01 per cent students had cleared the exam — a decline of about 7 per cent from 69.67 per cent in 2018. The pass percentage has been on a decline since 2016. It was at 72.89 and 78.93 per cent in 2017 and 2016.

