HPBOSE HP Board 12th result 2019: How to apply for re-evaluation?

HP Board +2 result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board has released the result of class 12 today. The students who are not satisfied with their results, and want to scrutinise or re-evaluate the same can do so within 15 days from the date of declaration of results on Monday, April 22. The students can apply for re-evaluation till May 6 through the official website — hpbose.org. The application fee to apply for re-checking is Rs 500, while Rs 400 for the process of re-evaluation.

This year, 62.01 per cent students passed the Class 12 examination, the result of which was declared on Monday, April 22. It is a huge dip of nearly 7% from last year when the pass percentage was 70.18 per cent. In 2017, the same was 72.89% and 78.93% in 2016. The results are available on the official website- hpbose.org.

A total of 49136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls have this year too, outshone boys with 45,784 female candidates registered of which 30,574 passed.

Around 95,492 students appeared in the Class 12 examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 2, 2019. A total of 58,949 have passed and 19,728 students have failed the exam. While 18102 candidates will be reappearing for compartment exams. The dates of compartment exams will be announced soon.

Anil Kumar topped in Science stream with 98.6 per cent marks, while Preity Birsanta has secured the first position in Commerce stream with 98.8 per cent marks, and Asmita Sharma from Arts with 96.4 per cent marks.