HPBOSE HP Board matric 10th results 2019 LIVE updates: Result sooner than last year, merit list to release too

HPBOSE class 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: After releasing the result of class 12, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will be publishing the results of class 10 examination today, April 29. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website — hpbose.org. The result will be available at the website from 12 noon onwards.

Last year, the HPBOSE 10th result was declared on May 3 and the overall pass percentage was 66.15 per cent. The HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju just confirmed the result timing. “We are not sure about declaring the results today, as there were some issues regarding uploading the results on the official websites,” said he.

HPBOSE class 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’

Step 3: Click on the link class 12 results

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Read | How to check class 10 HPBOSE result online

In class 12, the pass percentage has declined to 62.01%. It has been on a downward slope since 2016. It is a huge dip of nearly 7% from last year when the pass percentage was 69.67%. In 2017, the same was 72.89% and 78.93% in 2016.