HPBOSE HP Board matric 10th results 2019 LIVE updates: Result sooner than last year, merit list to release too

HPBOSE class 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: After releasing the result of class 12, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will be publishing the results of class 10 examination today, April 29. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website — hpbose.org. The result will be available at the website from 12 noon onwards.
Last year, the HPBOSE 10th result was declared on May 3 and the overall pass percentage was 66.15 per cent. The HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju just confirmed the result timing. “We are not sure about declaring the results today, as there were some issues regarding uploading the results on the official websites,” said he.
HPBOSE class 10th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’
Step 3: Click on the link class 12 results
Step 4: Log-in using roll number
Step 5: Result will appear
In class 12, the pass percentage has declined to 62.01%. It has been on a downward slope since 2016. It is a huge dip of nearly 7% from last year when the pass percentage was 69.67%. In 2017, the same was 72.89% and 78.93% in 2016.
Live Blog
HPBOSE Top 10 positions held by 33 students
In 2018, the top 10 positions were shared by 33 students with 97.71 per cent at rank 10. This was when the pass percentage was low. This year the same is expected to be on the higher end. This happens as several students secure similar marks.
HPBOSE matric 10th result 2019: Security provisions
Reportedly, Himachal board arranged special exam centres for women. In terms of security CCTV cameras were installed in the over 1000 exam centres across the state.
HPBOSE class 10 matric 10th result: Passing marks
To pass the exam candidates will have to score 33 per cent marks in each subject and an over all score of 33 per cent.
What to check in score card?
Once the result is declared, candidates will have to check their scorecard. The same will act as a provisional mark sheet. To avoid any error, students need to check the scorecard thoroughly. Here are the details to look at -
Name
Roll Number
Parent' name
Subjects
Total marks
Marks obtained
Qualifying status
Result sooner
Last year the result was announced on May 3, 2019. Following the suite of other boards HPBOSE or Himchal Board too has decided to declare the result early and the same will be available form today.
Over 1800 exam centers involved
HPBOSE class 10 or matric exams were conducted over 1800 centers across the state for which the Himachal Board will declare the result today.
HPBOSE class 10 matric result time
The HPBOSE officials had informed that the result will be declared at noon and will be available for the students to download. The result was earlier expected by 11 am but the same has now been postponed to be declared at 12 (noon).
Pass percentage expected to rise
In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 63.39%. It was nearly 4 per cent lower than 67.57 per cent which was the pass percentage of 2017. This year, a positive result is expected and the pass percentage is likely to rise.
HPBOSE 10th matric result 2019: How to check score?
Students can check their scores by visiting the official websites. They will have to click on the result link and enter their roll number/other required details. On submitting the information, their result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.
Previous years' toppers
In 2018, Sonam and Rahul jointly shared the top rank with 98.42 per cent score. In 2017, first rank was bagged by Isha Chouhan, a student of the Minerva Academy in Ghumarwin in the Bilaspur District.
HPBOSE class 10 result analysis
In 2018, a total of 1,09,678 students had appeared for HPBOSE matric class 10 exam out of which 68,946 passed and 15,214 students have got compartment.
Merit list to release post 11 am
Over one lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 exams. Once the result is out, a list of top 10 students who have made it to the merit will also be released by the Board.
HPBOSE matric 10th result: Pass percentage to rise?
Last year, HPBoSe matric class 10 result has witnessed a dip in pass percentage. As many as 62.83% students cleared the exam. In 2017 the pass percentage of 67.57% and in 2017 it was 66.31%.
HPBOSE matric class 10 result 2019
The exams were conducted from March 7 to 20, 2019. Earlier, the class 12 results were declared on April 22, 2019. Now, the class 10 results are going to be announced today. It was earlier expected by May 2019.
How to check result on SMS?
Himachal class 10 result 2019 can be checked through SMS, students will have to type HP10<space>roll number send it to 56263 and their score will be sent to them through text message on their respective mobile phones.
Documents needed to check the result
To check the result, candidates need to keep their admit card also known as hall ticket handy. In order to check the result, students will be asked to use their roll number. Only after submitting the relevant details will one be able to check their scores.
Result at 11 am
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will declare the result at 11 am today - April 29 (Monday) at its official websites, All hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in.