HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2026: Websites to check matric scorecards at hpbose.org

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HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Official Websites: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will today release the Class 10th matric results at 10 am. Students who registered and appeared for the HPBOSE matric exam can check and download results at hpbose.org. Students can visit the IE Education portal for the direct link. HPBOSE students are advised to rely only on official websites for results updates.
HP Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates
The HPBOSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 28, 2026, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Students were given an additional 15 minutes at the beginning of the examination to read the question paper and clarify doubts. HPBOSE results will also be available at DigiLocker, where students can check and download them. The marksheets available at DigiLocker are deemed valid.
Read | Direct result link to check at education.indianexpress.com
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has historically declared the Class 10 results in mid‑May, on May 15 in 2025 and May 7 in 2024. Once released, the scorecards will be available on the official HPBOSE website. Candidates are advised to check the portal regularly for compartment and re-evaluation-related updates.
Websites to check matric scorecards at hpbose.org
Due to heavy traffic, the HPBOSE website may experience delays or become temporarily unresponsive. Students are advised to check and download results from education.indianexpress.com. The online scorecard will be provisional in nature, and original marksheets along with certificates will be distributed by respective schools a few days after the result declaration.
Last year, the board declared the Class 10 results on May 15. In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 79.8 per cent. A total of 95,495 students appeared for the examination, of whom 75,862 cleared it successfully. In 2024, the results were announced on May 7, with an overall pass percentage of 74.61 per cent. As many as 91,622 students appeared for the examination, and 67,988 passed.