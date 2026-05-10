HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2026: Websites to check matric scorecards at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Official Websites: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will today release the Class 10th matric results at 10 am. Students who registered and appeared for the HPBOSE matric exam can check and download results at hpbose.org. Students can visit the IE Education portal for the direct link. HPBOSE students are advised to rely only on official websites for results updates.

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HPBOSE Result 2026: To collect the HPBOSE original mark sheets, students need to visit their respective schools after a few days of Class 10 result declaration (Representative Image/Screengrab) HPBOSE Result 2026: To collect the HPBOSE original mark sheets, students need to visit their respective schools after a few days of Class 10 result declaration (Representative Image/Screengrab)

The HPBOSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 28, 2026, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Students were given an additional 15 minutes at the beginning of the examination to read the question paper and clarify doubts. HPBOSE results will also be available at DigiLocker, where students can check and download them. The marksheets available at DigiLocker are deemed valid.