HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021: When and where to check score

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021: The HP Board of School Examinations (HPBOSE) will declare the class 10 results today. Students may check their results on the official website of HPBOSE hpbose.org. The result will be announced at 11:30 am for a total of 1,16,954 students.

The Himachal Pradesh Government decided to cancel the exams for class 10 in May 2021, following the decision taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The decision was taken due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases. It was announced that all the students will be promoted to class 11 by the board as per the norms suggested by CBSE for its students. The students will now be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21.

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021: When and where to check

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of hpbose.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 10, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference. Candidates need to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy as it will contain the roll number and other necessary details which will need to be filled in to check the result.

Last year, the exam result was declared in June. There were over 1.5 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 examination, conducted by HPBOSE. The pass percentage of the year 2020 was 68.11 per cent. From nearly 1.5 lakh students, 70,571 students cleared the exams. The pass percentage was increased by 7.32 per cent than what it was in the year 2019.

Samruddhi K has topped the exam with 98 per cent marks in 2020. 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exam in 2019. Atharv Thakur had topped the HPBoSE class 10 exam by securing 98.71 per cent.