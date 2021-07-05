HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: HPBoSE class 10 result link to be live soon

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The HP Board of School Examinations (HPBoSE) will release the result for class 10 students today. The board will declare the result on its official website at hpbose.org. A total of 1,16,954 students will receive class 10 results today. The HPBOSE 10th result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11:30 am.
The HPBoSE class 10 board exams were cancelled due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The students will be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21. This year, the board will promote all students to class 11.
Last year, as per the data shared by the board, of over 1.04 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 70,571 students – 68.11 per cent – managed to clear the exam. Further, 5,617 students had to appear for the compartmental exam while the rest had failed. In 2019, 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exam.
Among the general category students, the pass percentage was 71.56 per cent in 2020, while it is 62.59 per cent and 63.88 per cent for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category students, respectively.
A total of 35,811 female students had cleared the 10th exam successfully in 2020, while 34,560 male students became successful. A total of 68.11 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam successfully in 2020, compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 60.79 per cent.
HP Board Class 10 result 2021 will be available at hpbose.org soon. The link will be activated on the website once the result is announced via the press conference at around 11:30 am.
Tanu Kumari, the Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) 10th 2020 topper aspires to become a doctor. The 16-year-old scored 691 marks (98.71 per cent) in her class 10 boards. She surpassed over 1.04 lakh students to obtain the first rank and was preparing for the medical entrance exam – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Read her full story here
In 2019, Atharv Thakur had topped the HPBOSE class 10 exam with 691 marks or 98.71 per cent. He was from Hamirpur. In 2020, Tanu Kumar had topped with 98.71 per cent marks. She is the daughter of Tilak Raj and belongs to Kangra district. The 16-year old aspires to become a doctor and had decided to take up medical science stream in class 11.
Step 1: Open the browser on your phone
Step 2: Write the official website in the address bar
Step 3: Wait for the page to load
Step 4: On the homepage, click on the tab ‘results’
Step 5: Click on the link class 10 results
Step 6: Log-in using roll number
Step 7: Result will appear
Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of hpbose.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 10, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference. Candidates need to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy as it will contain the roll number and other necessary details which will need to be filled in to check the result. Read more.
The HPBOSE Class 10 result will be available on the official website of the board, hpbose.org. Immediately after the result is out there are chances that the website may slow down. In such cases, students need not panic and wait for a while. Students can use HP board 10th result 2021 roll number to check their result.
The HPBoSE class 10 board exams were cancelled due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The students will now be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21.
The HPBOSE has already promoted class 10 students to class 11. Today, the board will release the marksheet of the students. The board Chairman will hold a press conference at 11:30 am and following that the results will be made available to students on the website, hpbose.org