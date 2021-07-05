HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: HPBoSE class 10 result link to be live soon

All HPBoSE Class 10 students would be promoted to class 11 as per the norms suggested by CBSE. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The HP Board of School Examinations (HPBoSE) will release the result for class 10 students today. The board will declare the result on its official website at hpbose.org. A total of 1,16,954 students will receive class 10 results today. The HPBOSE 10th result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11:30 am.

Read | HPBoSE Class 10 evaluation criteria released

The HPBoSE class 10 board exams were cancelled due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The students will be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21. This year, the board will promote all students to class 11.

Also read | HPBoSE 10th result: How to check

Last year, as per the data shared by the board, of over 1.04 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 70,571 students – 68.11 per cent – managed to clear the exam. Further, 5,617 students had to appear for the compartmental exam while the rest had failed. In 2019, 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exam.

Among the general category students, the pass percentage was 71.56 per cent in 2020, while it is 62.59 per cent and 63.88 per cent for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category students, respectively.