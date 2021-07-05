scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 05, 2021
Must Read
Live now

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: HPBoSE class 10 result link to be live soon

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021 @hpbose.org, hpresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: The students of HPBOSE class 10 will now be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams. The result will be available at hpbose.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 5, 2021 11:21:28 am
hpbose, hpbose 10th result, hpbose 10th result 2021, hpbose result, hpbose result 2021All HPBoSE Class 10 students would be promoted to class 11 as per the norms suggested by CBSE. (Graphic by Abhishek Mitra)

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The HP Board of School Examinations (HPBoSE) will release the result for class 10 students today. The board will declare the result on its official website at hpbose.org. A total of 1,16,954 students will receive class 10 results today. The HPBOSE 10th result will be released via press conference and will be available for the students on the website from around 11:30 am.  

Read | HPBoSE Class 10 evaluation criteria released

The HPBoSE class 10 board exams were cancelled due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The students will be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21. This year, the board will promote all students to class 11.

Also read | HPBoSE 10th result: How to check

Last year, as per the data shared by the board, of over 1.04 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 70,571 students – 68.11 per cent – managed to clear the exam. Further, 5,617 students had to appear for the compartmental exam while the rest had failed. In 2019, 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exam.

Among the general category students, the pass percentage was 71.56 per cent in 2020, while it is 62.59 per cent and 63.88 per cent for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category students, respectively.

Live Blog

HPBoSE Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How to check score at hpbose.org

11:21 (IST)05 Jul 2021
Girls outperformed boys in 2020

A total of 35,811 female students had cleared the 10th exam successfully in 2020, while 34,560 male students became successful. A total of 68.11 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam successfully in 2020, compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 60.79 per cent.

11:08 (IST)05 Jul 2021
HPBoSE class 10 result link to be live soon

HP Board Class 10 result 2021 will be available at hpbose.org soon. The link will be activated on the website once the result is announced via the press conference at around 11:30 am. 

11:06 (IST)05 Jul 2021
HP Board Class 10 topper of 2020 wants to become a doctor

Tanu Kumari, the Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) 10th 2020 topper aspires to become a doctor. The 16-year-old scored 691 marks (98.71 per cent) in her class 10 boards. She surpassed over 1.04 lakh students to obtain the first rank and was preparing for the medical entrance exam – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Read her full story here

11:04 (IST)05 Jul 2021
Meet the previous toppers

In 2019, Atharv Thakur had topped the HPBOSE class 10 exam with 691 marks or 98.71 per cent. He was from Hamirpur. In 2020, Tanu Kumar had topped with 98.71 per cent marks. She is the daughter of Tilak Raj and belongs to Kangra district. The 16-year old aspires to become a doctor and had decided to take up medical science stream in class 11. 

11:02 (IST)05 Jul 2021
How to check HPBoSE Class 10th Result 2021 on mobile

Step 1: Open the browser on your phone

Step 2: Write the official website in the address bar

Step 3: Wait for the page to load

Step 4: On the homepage, click on the tab ‘results’

Step 5: Click on the link class 10 results

Step 6: Log-in using roll number

Step 7: Result will appear

11:01 (IST)05 Jul 2021
How to check HPBOSE Class 10 result on mobile
How to check on HPBOSE class 10 result on phone

Step 1: Open the browser on your phone


Step 2: Write the official website in the address bar


Step 3: Wait for the page to load


Step 4: On the homepage, click on the tab ‘results’


Step 5: Click on the link class 10 results


Step 6: Log-in using roll number


Step 7: Result will appear

10:46 (IST)05 Jul 2021
HPBOSE Class 10 result to be available on board's official website

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of hpbose.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 10, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference. Candidates need to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy as it will contain the roll number and other necessary details which will need to be filled in to check the result. Read more

10:39 (IST)05 Jul 2021
How to check HPBOSE class 10 result 2021

The HPBOSE Class 10 result will be available on the official website of the board, hpbose.org. Immediately after the result is out there are chances that the website may slow down. In such cases, students need not panic and wait for a while. Students can use HP board 10th result 2021 roll number to check their result.

10:38 (IST)05 Jul 2021
HP Board Class 10 students to be assessed based on objective criteria

The HPBoSE class 10 board exams were cancelled due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The students will now be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21.

10:35 (IST)05 Jul 2021
HPBoSE Class 10 result to be out today

The HPBOSE has already promoted class 10 students to class 11. Today, the board will release the marksheet of the students. The board Chairman will hold a press conference at 11:30 am and following that the results will be made available to students on the website, hpbose.org

HPBose Class 10 HPBoSE Class 10 results: Check at hpbose.org. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/ representational)

As per the official statement by the board, all the students would be promoted to class 11 as per the norms suggested by CBSE for its students for the class 10 examination. Last year, the HPBOSE class 10 exams were held between February 22 and March 19. Therefore, it remained unaffected by the nationwide lockdown caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it did delay the evaluation process.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd