Tuesday, June 09, 2020
COVID19
HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be available shortly at these websites

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: A total of 1.04 lakh (1,04,323) candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- hpbose.org. Apart from it, the students can register here to get results

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2020 2:11:03 pm
HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will release the result of class 10 exam today, June 9. A total of 1.04 lakh (1,04,323) candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the class 10th results through the website- hpbose.org. Chairman Suresh Soni told indianexpress.com, “The result will be available at the website around 4 pm. The students will get the mark sheets later once lockdown lifted.”

The HPBOSE class 10 exams were held between February 22 and March 19. Therefore, it remained unaffected by the nationwide lockdown caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it did delay the evaluation process.

To pass the exam candidates will have to score 33 per cent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 per cent. Last year, a total of 67,319 students cleared the examination successfully marking a pass percentage of 60.79 per cent.

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result today at 4 pm, check at hpbose.org

13:56 (IST)09 Jun 2020
Where to check

All those students who had appeared for the Class 10 examination are required to check their respective scores at the official websites — hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in. They should keep their admit card/hall ticket ready so as to check the result. After the result is out, they will be required to use their roll number in order to check the same. On submitting it, they will be acle to see their respective scores.

13:48 (IST)09 Jun 2020
How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’

Step 3: Click on the link class 10 results

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

13:40 (IST)09 Jun 2020
HP Board 10th result today

A total of 1.04 lakh (1,04,323) candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the class 10th results through the website- hpbose.org. The result will be announced around 4 pm

HP Board 10th result 2020 LIVE UPDATES: A total of 4,335 students appeared in the pending Geography paper conducted yesterday. The HPBOSE claims that the exams were held following social distancing directives by the government. The results for the state's class 12 exams are expected to be released towards the end of this month.

For the next academic session, the board has introduced 15 new vocational courses from class 9 to class 12. The courses are developed for specific vocational jobs in several sectors including IT, ITS, healthcare, media, beauty and wellness, tourism, electronics, plumber, etc.

