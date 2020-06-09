HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be available shortly at these websites

HP Board HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file HP Board HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will release the result of class 10 exam today, June 9. A total of 1.04 lakh (1,04,323) candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the class 10th results through the website- hpbose.org. Chairman Suresh Soni told indianexpress.com, “The result will be available at the website around 4 pm. The students will get the mark sheets later once lockdown lifted.”

The HPBOSE class 10 exams were held between February 22 and March 19. Therefore, it remained unaffected by the nationwide lockdown caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it did delay the evaluation process.

To pass the exam candidates will have to score 33 per cent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 per cent. Last year, a total of 67,319 students cleared the examination successfully marking a pass percentage of 60.79 per cent.