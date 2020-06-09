HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result to be available shortly at these websites

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) will release the result of class 10 exam today, June 9. A total of 1.04 lakh (1,04,323) candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the class 10th results through the website- hpbose.org. Chairman Suresh Soni told indianexpress.com, “The result will be available at the website around 4 pm. The students will get the mark sheets later once lockdown lifted.”
The HPBOSE class 10 exams were held between February 22 and March 19. Therefore, it remained unaffected by the nationwide lockdown caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it did delay the evaluation process.
HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Result 2020 Check here
To pass the exam candidates will have to score 33 per cent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 per cent. Last year, a total of 67,319 students cleared the examination successfully marking a pass percentage of 60.79 per cent.
All those students who had appeared for the Class 10 examination are required to check their respective scores at the official websites — hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in. They should keep their admit card/hall ticket ready so as to check the result. After the result is out, they will be required to use their roll number in order to check the same. On submitting it, they will be acle to see their respective scores.
Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’
Step 3: Click on the link class 10 results
Step 4: Log-in using roll number
Step 5: Result will appear
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
A total of 1.04 lakh (1,04,323) candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the class 10th results through the website- hpbose.org. The result will be announced around 4 pm