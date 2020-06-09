HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2020: How to check marks online

Around 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the class X exams. (Representational Image) Around 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the class X exams. (Representational Image)

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2020: For over 1.5 lakh students who appeared for the class 10 board exam conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), the wait will end today. The HP Board has decided to declare the result at 4:15 pm on June 9. Students can check the results at hpbose.org.

To pass the exam candidates will have to score 33 per cent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 per cent. Last year, 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exam last year. The pass percentage is on a decline since 2016 for HP Board. In 2019, Atharv Thakur had topped the HPBOSE class 10th exam with 691 marks or 98.71 per cent. He was from Hamirpur.

Earlier, there were reports that the result for HP Board class 10 will be released on Jun 8, however, the same is being declared today. To check the latest information related to the board exams, students can register with indianexpress.com by registering in the box given below:

HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the result link (yet to be uploaded)

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out

Students need to download the scorecard and take a print out. The print out will act as a provisional mark sheet till the official mark sheet will be released. To ensure error-free mark sheet, students need to ensure the following details are marked correctly in the mark sheet –

Name

Roll Number

Parent’ name

Subjects

Total marks

Marks obtained

Qualifying status

For the next academic session, the board has introduced 15 new vocational courses from class 9 to class 12. The courses are developed for specific vocational jobs in several sectors including IT, ITS, healthcare, media, beauty and wellness, tourism, electronics, plumber, etc. The syllabus for these subjects will be prepared by Pandit Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal.

