HPBOSE HP Board 12th result today: When and where to check

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will release the results for class 12 board 2022 today at 11:30 am. The students will be able to check their results at the official website — hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE class 12 examinations were conducted in two terms this year. The term-II exams were held from March 22 to April 13, 2022. The examination began from 8:45 am till 12 pm.

HPBOSE Class 12 board result today: When and where to check

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of hpbose.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 12, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference. Candidates need to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy as it will contain the roll number and other necessary details which will need to be filled in to check the result.

Candidates can also check the result via SMS. The format to send an SMS is – HP10-digit exam roll number send it to 56263.

In 2021, the board examination was cancelled due to the pandemic situation however this year the exams were conducted successfully by following all the precautions. The overall passing percentage was 92.77 per cent.