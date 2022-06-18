HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board result declared: Here’s how to check score online, offline

HP Board HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for class 12 board 2022. Students who appeared in the board exams can check their respective results from the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org.

The board examinations were conducted from March 22 to April 13, 2022. The examination was successfully conducted in offline mode.

HPBOSE Class 12 board result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE’s official website — hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘result section’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘HPBOSE Class 12 result 2022’

Step 4: Fill the required details like – roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

HPBOSE Class 12 board result 2022: How to check via SMS

To check the result via SMS, students are requested to follow the given format —

Step 1: Type – HP12 (roll number)

Step 2: Send it to 5676750.

Step 3: The HP class 12 board exam result will be sent to the same phone number.

Save and take a printout of the result for future reference.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage was 92.77 per cent where the science stream recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.4 per cent, arts at 98.2 per cent, and science at 97.6 per cent.