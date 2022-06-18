scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board result declared: Here’s how to check score online, offline

Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board result 2022: Students who appeared in the board exams can check their respective results from the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org.’

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
June 18, 2022 12:38:55 pm
HP Board HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2022: Candidates, who appeared in the examination can check the results at the official website.

HP Board HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for class 12 board 2022. Students who appeared in the board exams can check their respective results from the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org.

The board examinations were conducted from March 22 to April 13, 2022. The examination was successfully conducted in offline mode. 

Read |HPBOSE HP Board 12th result today: When and where to check

HPBOSE Class 12 board result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the HPBOSE’s official website — hpbose.org 

Step 2: Click on the ‘result section’ available on the homepage 

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘HPBOSE Class 12 result 2022’ 

Step 4: Fill the required details like – roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Read |liveKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live Updates

HPBOSE Class 12 board result 2022: How to check via SMS 

To check the result via SMS, students are requested to follow the given format —

Step 1: Type – HP12 (roll number) 

Step 2: Send it to 5676750.

Step 3: The HP class 12 board exam result will be sent to the same phone number.

Save and take a printout of the result for future reference.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage was 92.77 per cent where the science stream recorded the highest passing percentage of 99.4 per cent, arts at 98.2 per cent, and science at 97.6 per cent.  

