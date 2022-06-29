HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will release the results for class 10 board 2022 today at 11 am. Students will be able to check their scores on the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org..

The board examination was successfully held between March 26 and April 13, 2022 between 8:45 am and 12 pm.

Students should also remember that they do have a chance to better their results as those who are unhappy with their answer sheets can apply for re-evaluation or re-checking by depositing fees of Rs 400 and Rs 300 respectively.

HPBOSE HP Board Class 10th Result 2022: When and where to check score card

The result of class 10 can be checked at 11 am at hpbose.org.

This year, the exams were divided into two terms, and this the result for term 2 exams. The HP Board of School Examinations (HPBoSE) declared the result for term-1 class 10 board exams on February 11. The term 1 board exams for class 10 were held between November 20, 2021, and December 3, 2021.

Last year, the class 10 overall percentage recorded by the board was 99.7 per cent, and students were assessed on an alternate method. Students were evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board, and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21, because the exams were cancelled due to surge in Covid cases.

In 2019, 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exams. In 2018, 68,946 students cleared the examination successfully with a pass percentage 63.39, which was a decline from 67.57 pe r cent of 2017. Last year the HPBOSE students achieved an increase in overall pass percentage, as the pass percentage had been on a decline since 2016.