Himachal Pradesh HPBoSE to announce 12th result tomorrow

HPBoSE 12th result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will release the results of class 12 exam on Thursday, June 18. Over one lakh candidate who appeared in the examination this year can check the results through the website- hpbose.org, once released. “The result of class 12 exam will be announced tomorrow at 11.30 am from the board office. The board will follow all the social distancing guidelines in announcing result taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the official release.

The HPBoSE class 12 result will be announced on the basis of four exams conducted, as the board will not conduct the pending exams postponed due to lockdown.

The marks of the fifth elective subject will be on marked proportional to the highest marks scored in the four subjects for which the exams have been conducted. However, this will be only for the theory part of the subject. For internal and practical subjects, marks will be awarded on the basis of marks awarded by the school.

Students can also check their result at indianexpress.com. In order to check the results at our portal, a student must first get him/her registered.

A candidate needs to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. The board recorded a 62.01 passing per cent in 2019, with Ashmita Sharma from Una emerging as the standout student in the class 12 exam. She had secured 96.4 per cent. If we compare the overall record, there has been a constant decline in the passing percentage since 2016.

The Himachal Board class 10 result was declared earlier this month. Over 1.04 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 70,571 students – 68.11 per cent – managed to clear the exam. Further, 5,617 students will have to appear for the compartmental exam while the rest have failed. Last year, 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exam.

