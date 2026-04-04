Himachal Class 10 Board Exam: Parents allege answer sheet tampering, cite forensic report

Teachers said the questions were clear and direct, enabling students to demonstrate their comprehension and writing abilities effectively across different sections of the paper. (representative image/ Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The Government Senior Secondary School in Jyora, Jhanduta, has found itself in controversy after students and their families alleged tampering of answer sheets in the drawing exam for the Class 10 Himachal Board examinations held in March 2025.

In a press conference at the Circuit House in Bilaspur, families of the students who took the exam at the Jhanduta centre claimed that the answer sheets were kept at the school for a while before being sent to the board. When the results were announced, many students received shockingly low marks, particularly in the drawing subject.

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