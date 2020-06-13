HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board 12th result 2020: No pending exams, new formula to count marks

HPBOSE Himchal Pradesh Board 12th result 2020 likely by June end HPBOSE Himchal Pradesh Board 12th result 2020 likely by June end

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board 12th result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE), Dharamshala in a recent notice said that it will not be conducting the pending exams for the class 12. The exam — which was scheduled to take place on and after March 23 — was postponed due to the nation-wide lockdown.

The board in a recent notice said that the result will be declared based on four exams which have been conducted. The marks of the fifth elective subject will be on marked proportional to the highest marks scored in the four subjects for which the exams have been conducted. However, this will be only for the theory part of the subject. For internal and practical subjects, marks will be awarded on the basis of marks awarded by the school.

To pass the exam, candidates will have to score 33 per cent marks in each subject and an overall score of 33 per cent. Last year, 62.01 per cent students had cleared the exam — a decline of about 7 per cent from 69.67 per cent in 2018. The pass percentage has been on a decline since 2016. It was at 72.89 and 78.93 per cent in 2017 and 2016.

Last year, Ashmita Sharma from Una had topped the Himachal Board class 12 exam with 96.4 per cent or 482 marks. While the Himachal Board class 10 result was declared earlier, the class 12 results are expected by the end of June. The board is yet to declare the exact dates for the result.

Once declared the result will be available at the official website, hpbose.org. Meanwhile, to get the latest update related to result, students can register with indianexpress.com, they will also get updates at their registered mobile number and email id –

For the next academic session, the board has introduced 15 new vocational courses from class 9 to class 12. The courses are developed for specific vocational jobs in several sectors including IT, ITS, healthcare, media, beauty and wellness, tourism, electronics, plumber, etc. The syllabus for these subjects will be prepared by Pandit Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal.

