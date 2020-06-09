HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Result 2020: When and Where to check

Websites to check Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Result 2020 Websites to check Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Result 2020

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th result 2020: The results of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) class 10 exam will be declared today, indianexpress.com has learnt. Around 1.5 lakh students had appeared the Himachal Board class 10 exam this year. The exam were concluded in March 19 and after being postponed due to coronavirus lockdown the result is being declared today.

Students can check their results at hpbose.org. To get the result directly in their email or via SMS, students can also register with the indianexpress.com by filling in the details in the box given below:

The results for HPBOSE class 12 exams can be expected around the end of this month. The pass percentage of the board has been on a decline sine 2016. It would be worth seeing if the trend continues this year or the number of students passing the exam can increase. Last year, the pass percentage was 60.79 per cent, down from 62.83 per cent in 2018 and 67.67 per cent in 2017.

Meanwhile, For the next academic session, the board has introduced 15 new vocational courses from class 9 to class 12. The courses are developed for specific vocational jobs in several sectors including IT, ITS, healthcare, media, beauty and wellness, tourism, electronics, plumber, etc. The syllabus for these subjects will be prepared by Pandit Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal.

