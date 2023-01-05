scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

HPBOSE releases tentative schedule for plus two, matric, class 8 SOS exams; check datesheet

Students can check the date sheet at the official website — hpbose.org. The tentative date sheets are available for class 12, class 10 and class 8 (SOS).

hpbose.org, HPBOSE, Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, HPBOSE tentative schedule, HPBOSE releases tentative schedule, HPBOSE class 12, HPBOSE class 10, HPBOSE class 8HPBOSE tentative datesheet: The exams are scheduled to begin from March 10 and 11 and conclude on March 29 and 31 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
HPBOSE releases tentative schedule for plus two, matric, class 8 SOS exams; check datesheet
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Tuesday released the tentative date sheet for plus two (regular/SOS), Matric (regular/SOS) and SOS middle exams. Students can check the date sheet at the official website— hpbose.org.

The plus two (class 12) term two, compartment improvement, additional subjects exams will begin from March 10 and conclude on March 31 from 8:45 am to 12 pm. The exams for state open school candidates will also begin on March 29 from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Similarly for matric (class 10), the exams will be held from March 11 to March 31. The exam for regular candidates and those taking compartment paper will be held from 8:45 am to 12 pm. For State Open School category candidates, the exams will be held on the same dates from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

The exam for State Open School (SOS) candidates for class 8, will begin from March 11 and conclude on March 24. There will be eight exams held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 19:04 IST
