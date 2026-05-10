HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Direct link to check at education.indianexpress.com

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the Himachal Pradesh Matric (Class 10th) Result 2026 today, on May 10. Once released, students who appeared for the HP Board examinations will be able to check their marks on the official board website at hpbose.org. Alternatively, they can check their scores directly on the IE Education portal.

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Students are advised to keep their roll number/admit card details ready before checking the result. Due to high traffic immediately after the announcement, the official website may experience delays, making alternate platforms like the IE Education portal useful for faster access.