HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Direct link to check at education.indianexpress.com

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the Himachal Pradesh Matric (Class 10th) Result 2026 today, on May 10. Once released, students who appeared for the HP Board examinations will be able to check their marks on the official board website at hpbose.org. Alternatively, they can check their scores directly on the IE Education portal.
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Students are advised to keep their roll number/admit card details ready before checking the result. Due to high traffic immediately after the announcement, the official website may experience delays, making alternate platforms like the IE Education portal useful for faster access.
Step 1: Visit the IE Education result page once the HPBOSE Class 10 result link is activated
Step 2: Click on the “HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your HPBOSE roll number in the login window
Step 4: Submit the details by clicking on the result/view button
Step 5: Your HPBOSE 10th result 2026 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference
The online marksheet will include subject-wise marks, total score, division, and qualifying status. Alternatively, apart from the IE Education portal, students will be able to check their results on the official HPBOSE portal, hpbose.org, hpbose.org/result. The original mark sheets and certificates will later be distributed through the respective schools.