HPBOSE Himachal Board 12th result 2019 today: When and where to check

HP Board 12th Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will declare the result of Class 12 examinations on Monday, April 22, 2019. The students can check the results through the official websites- hpbose.org, hpresults.nic.in from 11 am. Apart from the official website, the result will be available at private websites.

“The results of the 12th examination will be declared today at 11 am from the board’s office. The students can check the results through the official website hpbose.org, apart from it, it will be available on the private websites,” the official mentioned.The board will declare the results of Class 10 examination a week after the declaration of Class 12 results.

HPBOSE Himachal Board Class 12 result 2019: When and where to check

Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website, hpbose.org also on partner websites, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can also check their results on cell phones by messaging the following details on 56263 — HP12 <space> roll number.

The results of Class 10 examination will be declared this month only, the official mentioned.

This year, the board results are being announced early. In 2018, the same was published in May 2019. Over lakh candidates had appeared for the exam last year. In 2017 as well, a total of 1,01,945 students had appeared in the Class 12 examinations. A similar number of students are expected this year as well.

Last year, 72.89 per cent students cleared the examination successfully. Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped the class 12 exam last year. A total of 46,531 students cleared the exam in first division while 18,337 cleared the same in the second division followed by 3,563 candidates who cleared the exam in the third division.