HPBOSE Himachal Board Class 12th result 2019 date and time announced

HPBOSE Himachal Board Class 12th result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the class 12 board exam result by next week on its official website, hpbose.org and examresults.net. As per some reports, the result will be out on April 22. The HPBOSE secretary, Harish Gajju refuted and said the result date has not been decided yet. “Himachal Pradesh Board will declare the result this month. We may announce the 12th result date by today evening,” said Gajju.

Advertising

The senior secondary exams were conducted from February 20 to March 2 for all streams of class 12. The physical education, yoga and accountancy practical exams were conducted from February 20, 2019 to March 2, 2019 in respective schools.

Read | HPBOSE Class 12 passing marks criteria

This year, the board results are being announced early. In 2018, the same was published in May 2019. Over lakh candidates had appeared for the exam last year. In 2017 as well, a total of 1,01,945 students had appeared in the Class 12 examinations. A similar number of students are expected this year as well.

How to check HPBOSE Himachal Board Class 12 result 2019?

Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website, hpbose.org also on partner websites, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can also check their results on cell phones by messaging the following details on 56263 — HP12 <space> roll number.

View | How to deal with board exam result stress

Advertising

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of 72.89 and in 2017 the same was 78.62 per cent. This year, it is expected to reach around 75 per cent.

Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped the class 12 exam last year. A total of 46,531 students cleared the exam in first division while 18,337 cleared the same in the second division followed by 3,563 candidates who cleared the exam in the third division.