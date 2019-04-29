HPBOSE Himachal Board Class 10th result today: How to check

HPBOSE class 10th result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the results of Class 10 examination on Monday, April 29. The results will be announced at 11 am. The HPBOSE secretary Harish Gajju just confirmed the result timing, saying, “We are not sure about declaring the results today, as there were some issues regarding uploading the results on the official websites.” Over a lakh students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official webiste- hpbose.org.

HPBOSE class 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’

Step 3: Click on the link class 12 results

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

HPBOSE class 10th result 2019: How to check result on SMS

Students can also check their results on cell phones by messaging HP10 <space> roll number on 56263.

Earlier, the HPBOSE declared the results of senior secondary, class 12 examinations on April 23. Over 95,492 students appeared for class 12 exams of which, 62.01 per cent passed. A total of 16,121 students got compartment. A total of 49136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls have this year too, outshone boys with 45,784 female candidates registered of which 30,574 passed.