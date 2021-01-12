scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
HPBOSE Himachal Board 8th, 10th, 12th from May 4, check datesheet

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 12, 2021 6:34:47 pm
HPBOSE board exam date sheet released

HPBOSE Himachal Board 10th, 12th date sheet 2021: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBoSE) has released the date sheet or exam schedule to hold class 10 and +2 board exams at its official website, hpbose.org. In case anyone has any problem with the proposed dates can send their objections at hpbose2011@gmail.com by February 10.

This year’s board exams will be held on a curtailed syllabus. The HPBose had reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent. The exam will be held in the evening session from 1:45 om to 5 pm for both regular and SOS or open school candidates. HPBOSE class 8 and 10 exams will be held from 8:45 to noon.

HPBOSE class 12 date sheet

HPBOSE 8th date sheet 2020

May 5 – English
May 8 – Hindi
May 10 – Mathematics
May 12 – Arts and Home science
May 15 – Science
May 17 – Sanskrit or Punjabi
May 19 – Social science

HPBOSE 10th date sheet 2020

