Toggle Menu
HPBOSE Himachal Board +2 result 2019: How to check 12th result onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/hpbose-himachal-board-12th-result-2019-declared-how-to-check-hpbose-org-indiaresult-5685014/

HPBOSE Himachal Board +2 result 2019: How to check 12th result online

HPBOSE HP Board 12th +2 Result 2019, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, www.hpbose.org, www.hpresults.nic.in: HPBOSE Haryana Board class 12 result 2019 for over one lakh candidates can be checked at the official websites, hpbose.org, hpresults.nic.in

HP result, HP class 12 result 2019, himchal board result, himchal board 12th result, himchal board 12th result 2019, himachal board result download link hpbose class 12 result 2019, hpbose.org, examresults.net, india result, education news
HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Himachal Board result 2019 at hpbose.org. (Representational image)

 HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the result for class 12 board exam on Monday, April 22. The students can check the results through the official website hpbose.org. Over a lakh candidates had appeared for the exams conducted in February and March, 2019.

Read | HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to declare today, websites to check

The senior secondary exams were conducted from February 20 to March 2 for all streams of class 12. In 2018, the overall pass percentage of 72.89 and in 2017 the same was 78.62 per cent. This year, it is expected to reach around 75 per cent. To check the result, candidates can refer to the official websites – hpbose.org and examresults.net.

Read | HPBOSE Himachal Board 12th result 2019 today: When and where to check

Advertising

HPBOSE Haryana Board class 12 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’

Step 3: Click on the link class 12 results

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

hp board 12th result 2019, hpbose, hpbose 12th result 2019, hpbose.org result 2019, www.hpbose.org 2019, indiaresult.com, 12th result hp board 2019, hp bose +2 result 2019, hp boss
HPBOSE +2 result 2019: Know how to check scores

Read | HPBOSE Class 12 passing marks criteria

HPBOSE Haryana Board class 12 result 2019: How to check result on SMS

Students can also check their results on cell phones by messaging HP12 <space> roll number on 56263.

In 2018, Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped the class 12 exam last year. A total of 46,531 students cleared the exam in first division while 18,337 cleared the same in the second division followed by 3,563 candidates who cleared the exam in the third division.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 HPBOSE HP Board +2 Result 2019 LIVE updates: Delayed, announcement at 1 pm
2 HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Board 12th result 2019: When and where to check
3 UPTU UPSEE 2019 answer key released, check direct link