HPBOSE Himachal Board +2 result 2019: How to check 12th result online

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the result for class 12 board exam on Monday, April 22. The students can check the results through the official website hpbose.org. Over a lakh candidates had appeared for the exams conducted in February and March, 2019.

The senior secondary exams were conducted from February 20 to March 2 for all streams of class 12. In 2018, the overall pass percentage of 72.89 and in 2017 the same was 78.62 per cent. This year, it is expected to reach around 75 per cent. To check the result, candidates can refer to the official websites – hpbose.org and examresults.net.

HPBOSE Haryana Board class 12 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’

Step 3: Click on the link class 12 results

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

HPBOSE Haryana Board class 12 result 2019: How to check result on SMS

Students can also check their results on cell phones by messaging HP12 <space> roll number on 56263.

In 2018, Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped the class 12 exam last year. A total of 46,531 students cleared the exam in first division while 18,337 cleared the same in the second division followed by 3,563 candidates who cleared the exam in the third division.