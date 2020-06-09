HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh Class 10th result breaks the jinx, pass percentage rises first time since 2016

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh result declared at hpbose.org (Express Photo by Partha Paul) HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh result declared at hpbose.org (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

HPBOSE Himachal 10th result 2020: The result of class 10 board exams is special for Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) this year as, despite lockdown, the result is announced but also, the board has finally improved its result after facing a downward trend after 2016. There is a significant rise of 7.32 percentage points in the number of students clearing the exam this year as compared to last year.

As per the data shared by the board, of over 1.04 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 70,571 students – 68.11 per cent – managed to clear the exam. Further, 5,617 students will have to appear for the compartmental exam while rest have flunked. Last year, 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exam.

The marks obtained by topper remain the same as last year – 98.71 per cent. Kangra-girl Tanu Kumari has topped the exam this year, followed closely by Kshitiz Sharma from Hamirpur with 98.56 per cent. In 2019, Atharv Thakur had topped the HPBOSE class 10th exam with 691 marks (98.71 per cent). In 2018, two students -Sonam and Rahul – jointly secured the first rank with 98.42 per cent marks.

As many as 37 students have secured top 10 ranks with many students securing the same marks. The pass percentage of females was better than that of male students as 64.94 per cent boys and 71.5 per cent girls have passed the exam respectively.

The board claims to have completed the evaluation process within 17 days by working from May 12 to May 29 across 45 distribution and collection centres for answer booklets. The evaluation process was carried from home in as a one-time measure to ensure social distancing and safety of evaluators.

For the exam, the board had set-up 2033 exam centres. Despite tight security measures, 87 cases of UMS have been registered from regular and 165 cases from open schools. The result for these students will not be declared, as per board.

