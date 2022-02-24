HPBOSE: Datesheet announced for Class 10, 12 students who missed term-1 exam

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the date sheet for class 10, 12 students who missed a few papers during Term 1 exams. This special date sheet was announced as several students had ended up missing the term-1 exam due to Covid.

For class 10, HPBOSE term 1 special exams will continue till March 17 and class 12 term 1 special exams will end on March 25, 2022. The term 1 special exams are scheduled to begin from March 10, 2022.

Students who will now appear for these term-1 special exams will have to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines. The students and authorities will have to compulsorily wear masks and carry hand sanitisers. Students who do not follow these Covid protocols will not be allowed in the exam, an official statement said.

The special Term 1 exams will be held between 8:45 am and 12 noon, question papers and answer booklets will be provided to the students 15 minutes before the commencement of the exams, to ensure that the students can take their time to go through the question paper.

For class 10, Hindi exam will be conducted on March 10, followed by Science and Technology on March 11 and English on March 12. The class 12 special term-1 exam will start with the English exam on the first day and will be followed by Economics and Chemistry on March 11 and March 12 respectively.

Meanwhile, dates for HPBOSE term 2 exam for Class 10 and 12 have also been announced. Exams for class 10 will be held between March 29 and April 11, 2022 and class 12 term 2 exam will be held from March 29 to April 20.