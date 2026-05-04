HPBoSE Class 12th Results 2026 Out: 92.02% students pass, Anshit Kumar is state topper

HPBOSE class 12 result published: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the marks for the class 12 examination on the official website — hpbose.org. The direct link to view the result is available at education.indianexpress.com. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.02%. A total of 81,417 students appeared for the examination, out of which 74,637 were declared successful, as per reports.

HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live

This year’s Class 12 exam topper, Anshit Kumar, scored 496 marks out of 500 (99.2%). He is a student of PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna in Kangra district.

Stream-wise Toppers

Arts Stream: Anshit Kumar (99.2%)

Science Stream: Shayla Kashyap (99.0%)

Commerce Stream: Yashsvani Chauhan, Krishika, and Ayan (all tied at 98.2% with 491 marks)

Girls outperformed boys in terms of overall pass percentage. Kangra district emerged as a strong performer, contributing to the overall topper and several students in the top ranks.

HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026: How to check results online?

Last year, the pass percentage for the HPBOSE class 12 exam was 83 per cent. The pass rate in 2024 was 73.76 per cent for the same. The exam for class 12 was conducted from March 3 to April 1, 2026, starting with Sanskrit and finishing with Music.

If any students are unhappy with their marks, they can either ask for a re-check or re-evaluation of the copy. The application form will be available on the official website. Students have to pay the fees for each subject as relevant.

Those who have failed in a maximum of two subjects are allowed to take the compartment/supplementary exam. This is done so that the student does not have a gap year in their academic background. For others, who have failed in more than two subjects, have to take the exam next year.

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In 2025, the HPBOSE Improvement/Compartment exam for class 12 was held between July 22 and July 28. The result was published by the Himachal Pradesh Board on September 12.

Students are advised to visit the official website of hpbose.org on a regular basis to get updates regarding the announcement of the datesheet for the compartment exam of class 12 and the application form for re-evaluation and re-checking.