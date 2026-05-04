HPBOSE Class 12th Results Today 2026: How to check at education.indianexpress.com?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the Class 12 board examination results today at 11 am. Candidates will be able to access their HPBOSE Class 12 results from the official website once they are released. In addition, the results will also be made available on education.indianexpress.com for students’ convenience.
HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates
The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted its Class 12 exam from March 3 to April 1, 2026, in the written format. The exam took place in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon on a daily basis. Students will be able to check their results at the IE Education Portal. Here are the steps students can use to download and check results from education.indianexpress.com.
To check the result of the HPBOSE Class 12th examination 2026, students will need to follow the given steps:
Step 1- Go to the website of the Indian Express Education at education.indianexpress.com
Step 2- Sign up with your mobile number and email ID
Step 3- Press on the link to the exam result.
Step 4- Now select the board.
Step 5- Give registration number and roll number.
Step 6- The result will be delivered to your email and phone number.
Last year, the board declared its Class 12 Himachal Pradesh board results on May 17. In the previous year, the exam took place from March 4 to March 29. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 83 per cent respectively. A total of 86,373 students took part in the examination. Out of all of them, 76,315 students successfully passed the examination.
To know more details about the HPBOSE class 12 results, which include passing marks, topper’s name, and more, students can go through the IE education portal. Students are requested to get the updates regarding results from authentic websites.