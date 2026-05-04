HPBOSE Class 12th Results Today 2026: How to check at education.indianexpress.com?

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted its Class 12 exam from March 3 to April 1, 2026, in the written format (Express Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the Class 12 board examination results today at 11 am. Candidates will be able to access their HPBOSE Class 12 results from the official website once they are released. In addition, the results will also be made available on education.indianexpress.com for students’ convenience.

HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted its Class 12 exam from March 3 to April 1, 2026, in the written format. The exam took place in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon on a daily basis. Students will be able to check their results at the IE Education Portal. Here are the steps students can use to download and check results from education.indianexpress.com.