HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026: How to check results at hpbose.org, IE Education?

HPBOSE class 12th result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will declare the Class 12 exam result on May 4 at 11 am. The board held its examination from March 3 to April 1, 2026. Candidates can get their results from the official website of the board at hpbose.org. IE Education will also provide HPBOSE exam results at education.indianexpress.com.

HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live

Students have to provide their login credentials to see and download their HPBOSE results. They are advised to make note that this is only the provisional result. They can get the original results from the school once it is available.