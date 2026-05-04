HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026: How to check results at hpbose.org, IE Education?

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HPBOSE class 12th result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will declare the Class 12 exam result on May 4 at 11 am. The board held its examination from March 3 to April 1, 2026. Candidates can get their results from the official website of the board at hpbose.org. IE Education will also provide HPBOSE exam results at education.indianexpress.com.
HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live
Students have to provide their login credentials to see and download their HPBOSE results. They are advised to make note that this is only the provisional result. They can get the original results from the school once it is available.
To get the result of class 12, students will be required to follow the necessary steps so that they can avoid extra details.
Step 1- Go to the official website of hpbose.org or IE Education
Step 2- Go to ‘Menu’ and click on ‘Results’
Step 3- Click on the link to the class 12 result.
Step 4- Enter roll number
Step 5- Click submit.
Step 6- View and download the results
Necessary things to check on the marksheet :
Candidates are advised to check the following details in their results, as this will be necessary in their future.
i) Details information of the candidates.
ii) Stream mentioned.
iii) Marks for each subject.
iv) Combined marks of all subjects.
v) Status of the result.
Candidates are advised to download their results and keep a printed copy for future reference, as it will be required during the college admission process. Once released, the results will also be available on DigiLocker.
To pass the Class 12 examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including internal assessments and practicals. An overall aggregate of 33 per cent is also required to qualify.
In recent years, the HPBOSE Class 12 results were declared on May 17 in 2025 and April 29 in 2024. In 2023, the results were announced on May 20, while in 2022, they were declared on June 18.