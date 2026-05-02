HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Date, Time: HP Board to declare result on May 4

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will be declaring its class 12 board exam results on May 4 at 11 am, as per reports. Candidates can check the HPBOSE class 12 results 2026 from the official website- hpbose.org. Meanwhile, HPBOSE results will also be available at education.indianexpress.com.

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted its Class 12 exam from March 3 to April 1, 2026, in the written format. The exam took place in a single shift of 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on a daily basis. The exam was for three hours. An extra 15 minutes were given at the start of the exam for reading the question paper and clearing doubts for the students.