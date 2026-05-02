HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Date, Time: HP Board to declare result on May 4

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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will be declaring its class 12 board exam results on May 4 at 11 am, as per reports. Candidates can check the HPBOSE class 12 results 2026 from the official website- hpbose.org. Meanwhile, HPBOSE results will also be available at education.indianexpress.com.
The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted its Class 12 exam from March 3 to April 1, 2026, in the written format. The exam took place in a single shift of 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM on a daily basis. The exam was for three hours. An extra 15 minutes were given at the start of the exam for reading the question paper and clearing doubts for the students.
Last year, the board declared its Class 12 Himachal Pradesh board results on May 17. In the previous year, the exam took place from March 4 to March 29. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 83 per cent respectively. A total of 86,373 students took part in the examination. Out of all of them, 76,315 students successfully passed the examination.
In 2024, the results were published on April 29. The total pass percentage for the previous year was 73.76 per cent. Around 85,000 students appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Board Exam in 2024. The pass percentage between boys and girls were 69.5 percent and 78.2 per cent considerably.
In 2023 and 2022, the results of class 12 were published on May 20, 2023, and June 18, 2022, respectively.
To know more details about the HPBOSE class 12 results, which include passing marks, topper’s name, and more, students can go through the IE education portal. Students are requested to get the updates regarding results from authentic websites.