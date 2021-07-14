HPBOSE Class 12 result 2021: How to check

The HP Board of School Examinations (HPBOSE) has declared the result for class 12 today. Students may check their results on the official website at hpbose.org. As per the reports, 1.3 lakh students appeared for the exam, of them, 92.77 per cent have passed it. Pushpendra, a student from Kullu has topped the exam with 500/500 marks.

The Himachal Pradesh Government decided to cancel the exams of class 12 for the academic year of 2020-2021. The decision was taken due to the extension of the corona curfew in the state. It was said that the students would be awarded according to the formula devised by the CBSE. Also in case if some students are not satisfied with the results arrived at this way, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation is conducive for conducting the examination.

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of hpbose.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 12, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference. Candidates need to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy as it will contain the roll number and other necessary details which will need to be filled in to check the result.

Last year, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the class 12 results in June. A total of 86,663 students appeared for the exams in 2020. The pass percentage last year was 76.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, 11,017 students failed to pass the exams that year. Prakash Kumar from the Science stream scored the highest percentage of 99.40 percent. In 2019, the state had recorded a pass percentage of only 62.01 per cent. In 2020, the girls have outshone boys by scoring an 80 per cent pass percentage. Out of the 43,410 male candidates, only 72.40 per cent of them could clear the exam.