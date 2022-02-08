HPBOSE Class 12 Term-1 result declared: Here’s how to check

The HP Board of School Examinations (HPBOSE) declared the result for term-1 class 12 board exams today. Students may check their results on the official website at hpbose.org. Candidates can also check the result via SMS. The format to send an SMS is – HP10-digit exam roll number send it to 56263.

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of hpbose.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 12, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference. Candidates need to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy as it will contain the roll number and other necessary details which will need to be filled in to check the result. HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 result: How to check