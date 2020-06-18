HPBoSE Class 12 results declared: Pass percentage improves by 14.06%; Prakash Kumar emerges as state topper

HPBOSE 12th result 2020: Check at hpbose.org HPBOSE 12th result 2020: Check at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) declared the class 12 results on Thursday, June 18. A total of 86,663 students had appeared for the exams this year, out of which 76.07 per cent successfully cleared it. Meanwhile, 11,017 students failed to pass the HPBoSE plus two exams, this year. The result is available at hpbose.org.

Prakash Kumar, who fetched 99.40 per cent, emerged as the leading scorer in the science stream. Meanwhile, Shruti Kashyap with 98.20 per cent scored the highest marks in Arts and Meghna Gupta stood as the topper from the commerce stream with 97.6 per cent.

The state had witnessed a significant drop in the performance since 2016. However, this time the passing percentage improved by a whopping 14.06 percent as compared to the previous year. In 2019, the state had recorded only 62.01 passing per cent, while it was 69.67 and 72.89 in 2018 and the year before.

The girls have outperformed boys students scoring 80 pass percentage. Out of the 43,410 male candidates, only 72.40 per cent could clear the exam.

The board declared the results without conducting the pending Geography paper. HPBoSE stated that the grade for the Geography paper will be awarded in proportion to the highest marks received on the previous four exams. Meanwhile, the practical marks for the same will be given on the basis of marks obtained in the school.H

