HPBoSE Class 12 board exams cancelled, state govt extends corona curfew till June 14

HPBoSE will devise a formula for calculating the awards for students keeping in view the formula to be adopted by the CBSE.

The Himachal Pradesh government Saturday cancelled the HP Board of School Examinations (HPBoSE) class 12 board examinations for the year 2020-21 and also extended the ongoing ‘Corona curfew’ till June 14, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said.

He said the decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He said the ongoing ‘Corona curfew’, which was to end on June 7, has now been extended till 6 am on June 14.

On cancelling the class 12 board exams, he said the HP Board would devise a formula for calculating the awards for students keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE.

Also in case some students are not satisfied with the results arrived at this way, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation is conducive for conducting the examination, he added.

The state government had earlier cancelled Class 10 board exams. All the students would be promoted to class 11 by the board as per the norms suggested by CBSE for its students for the 10th standard examination, as per the official statement.

Meanwhile, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday constituted a special committee to devise an evaluation policy for Class 12 students. The committee will decide the well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of Class 12 students and will submit its report within 10 days.