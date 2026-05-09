HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: Result to be out on May 10

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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the Class 10 board examination results on May 10 at 10 am. Candidates will be able to check their HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 on the official website, hpbose.org, once the results are announced. Students can visit the IE Education portal for the direct link. HPBOSE students are advised to rely only on authentic websites for official updates regarding the results.
The HPBOSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 28, 2026, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Students were given an additional 15 minutes at the beginning of the examination to read the question paper and clarify doubts.
Last year, the board declared the Class 10 results on May 15. In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 79.8 per cent. A total of 95,495 students appeared for the examination, of whom 75,862 cleared it successfully.
In 2024, the results were announced on May 7, with an overall pass percentage of 74.61 per cent. As many as 91,622 students appeared for the examination, and 67,988 passed.
The HPBOSE Class 10 results were announced on May 25, 2023, and on June 29, 2022.
Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Class 12 examination results on its official website. Students can also access the direct result link on the IE Education portal.
This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.02 per cent. According to reports, out of 81,417 students who appeared for the examination, 74,637 successfully passed.
In the HPBOSE Class 12 examinations 2026, Anshit Kumar emerged as the overall topper by securing 496 marks out of 500, translating to 99.2 per cent. He is a student of PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School.