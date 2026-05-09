HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: Result to be out on May 10

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the Class 10 board examination results on May 10 at 10 am. Candidates will be able to check their HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 on the official website, hpbose.org, once the results are announced. Students can visit the IE Education portal for the direct link. HPBOSE students are advised to rely only on authentic websites for official updates regarding the results.

The HPBOSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 3 to March 28, 2026, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Students were given an additional 15 minutes at the beginning of the examination to read the question paper and clarify doubts.