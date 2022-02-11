HPBoSE Class 10 term-1 result declared: How to check

The HP Board of School Examinations (HPBoSE) declared the result for term-1 class 10 board exams today. Students may check their results on the official website at hpbose.org. Candidates can also check the result via SMS.

Like CBSE, this year, the HP Board divided the academic session 2021-22 into two terms. The term 1 board exams for class 10 were held between November 20, 2021, and December 3, 2021.

HPBoSE Class 10 term-1 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to hpbose.org, HPBOSE’s official website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on the result section

Step 3: Click on the Class 10 term 1 result link

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download your result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates can also check their result via SMS. The format to send an SMS is – HP10-digit exam roll number send it to 56263.

The board had earlier released the Class 12 result on February 8. The datesheet of the term II exams will be released soon. The final result will be declared after the term II exams.