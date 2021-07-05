HPBoSE Class 10 results: HP board to conduct special Hindi exam for students who could not appear in April

The HP Board of School Education (HPBoSE) released the Class 10 results today. The students who did not appear in the Hindi paper conducted on April 13 by the board can now appear for a re-examination on July 12. The students have been directed to report to the board headquarter on July 12 at 10 am.

As per the marks tabulation policy of the board, the marks obtained in the annual Hindi paper conducted on April 13 were also taken as a result declaration component. However, some students were not able to appear in the exam due to Covid-19, and average passing marks were awarded to such students.

Read | HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

However, some students are dissatisfied with the minimum marks awarded to them. Such students can now appear for a re-examination. The exam will be conducted on July 12 from 11 am to 2 pm. The students need to carry a valid certificate that states that the student was Covid positive on April 13.

The students are also directed to inform the Secretary, HPBoSE in advance through email by July 9. The students need to mail the secretary at hpbosesocond1.19@gmail.com. The students should also attach the valid Covid-19 positive report.

The HP Board of School Examinations (HPBOSE) declared the class 10 result around 5:30 pm today through a press conference. The result was to be declared at 11:30 am but was postponed due to the court’s order. Students may check their results on the official website — hpbose.org. The result has been declared for a total of 1,16,954 students