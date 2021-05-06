Himachal Pradesh HPBoSE Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed

Students maintain social distancing while appearing in HP Board exam at Girls school Lakkar Bazar in Shimla on Tuesday. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar/ Representational image

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday cancelled the HP Board of School Examinations (HPBoSE) for class 10 exams due the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. “Keeping in view the sharp surge of covid-19 cases in the State, it was also decided in the meeting that the annual examination of the 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would stand cancelled,” the government’s official handle announced.

All the students would be promoted to the class 11 by the board as per the norms suggested by CBSE for its students for the 10th standard examination, as per the official statement.

The authority also said that the class 12 exams of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and the “annual examination of colleges would also remain suspended till further orders.”

Last month, the government had postponed both class 10 and class 12 exams. The undergraduate university examinations were also deferred.

“The issue will be reviewed at the government level on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly,” said a government communication.