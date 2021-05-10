HPBoSE Class 10 evaluation criteria released, result to be announced soon

The HP Board of School Examinations (HPBoSE) has released the evaluation criteria for class 10 students. The HPBoSE class 10 board exams were cancelled due to increasing COVID-19 cases. The students will now be evaluated on the basis of their performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams held during the academic year 2020-21.

The HPBoSe cancelled the class 10 exams due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. “Keeping in view the sharp surge of covid-19 cases in the State, it was also decided in the meeting that the annual examination of the 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would stand cancelled,” the government’s official order said.

All the students would be promoted to class 11 by the board as per the norms suggested by CBSE for its students for the class 10 examination, as per the official statement.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also activated the link for schools to upload marks of class 10 students. Since class 10 board exams were cancelled amid the pandemic, the board will assess the students based on the marks uploaded by the respective schools. The link has been made live on the e-Pariksha 2021 portal. Schools can submit the marks at https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/regn/login.aspx.