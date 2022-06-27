HPBOSE Class 10th board result not today, confirms official

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will announce the class 10 board results this week, the board official informed indianexpress.com. However, the result will not be announced today i;e on June 27. Once released, candidates will be able to check results at – hpbose.org

The HPBOSE class 10 term 2 exams 2022 were conducted from March 26 and concluded on April 13. The exams were held in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12 pm. Earlier, the term 2 exams for class 10 were to take place between March 26 and April 8, 2022.

The board conducted the class 10 board exams in term wise manner this year. The HP Board class 10 term 1 result was announced on February 11.

In addition to this, the Board has also recently announced scholarships for the meritorious students of classes 10 and 12 of the state. This scholarship will be provided on the basis of the result of the HPBOSE 2021 exams. Students can visit the official HPBOSE website — hpbose.org — to apply.