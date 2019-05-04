HPBOSE class 10th, 12th compartment exams to begin from June, check date sheet

HPBOSE class 10, 12 compartment date sheet 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced to give a second chance to students who have failed or got compartment in class 10 or class 12 (+2) exams. In a move that the board terms as ‘historic’, students will be given a chance to appear for the exams again in June. This is expected to save a year’ time.

The compartment exams for both class 12 and class 10 will begin from June 1, 2019 and will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will begin at 8:45 am and conclude at noon while the evening shift will be held from 1:45 am to 5 pm. For class 12, the exams will be concluded on June 10, 2019. For class 10 students, the re-appear cum compartment exams will be held from June 1 to June 7, 2019.

HPBOSE class 10 compartment date sheet 2019

HPBOSE class 12 compartment date sheet 2019

Students will get the question papers 15 minutes before the exam thus they need to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam time.

In HPBOSE class 12, the pass percentage has declined to 62.01 per cent. It has been on a downward slope since 2016. It is a huge dip of nearly 7 per cent from last year when the pass percentage was 69.67 per cent. In 2017, the same was 72.89 per cent and 78.93 per cent in 2016. A total of 49136 male candidates have appeared for the exam, of which 28,375 passed. Girls have this year too, outshone boys with 45,784 female candidates registered of which 30,574 passed in HPBOSE class 12 exams.

In class 10 as well, a total of 32,971 male candidates have passed which was lower than 34,348 female candidates who have cleared the examination successfully. The pass percentage of this year’s class 10 HPBOSe exam is 60.79 per cent.