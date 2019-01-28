HPBOSE class 10, 12 datesheet released, check updates here

HPBOSE class 10, 12 datesheet: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the datesheet or exam time table for the class 10 and class 12 examinations to be held from March 2019 onwards on its official website, hhpbose.org. The exams for class 10 will begin from March 7, 2019 and class 12 will begin from March 6, 2019.

Exams for both the classes will be conducted in the morning shift from 8:45 to noon. For all state open school (SOS) candidates the exam will be conducted in the evening session starting from 1:45 om to 5 pm, according to the official notification. For class 12, practical exams for regular students will be conducted in their respective institutes from February 15 onwards. The practical exams for Bharmour/Pandhi, Kinnaur district, and sub-division of Chamba district will be conducted post theory exams at their respective schools, the details of which will be declared later.

HPBOSE class 10 date sheet

March 7 – Science

March 9 – Sanskrit/Urdu/Tamil/Telugu/Punjabi

March 11 – Mathematics

March 13 – Hindi

March 15 – Social Science

March 16 – Financial literacy (not for SOS students)

March 18 – English

March 20 – Arts/music/home science/ security (NSQF) / Retail / Information technology/ travel and tourism/ Physical education / media and entertainment

HPBOSE class 12 datesheet

March 6 – English

March 7 – Public Administration

March 8 – Political Science

March 9 – Biology / business studies / french / urdu

March 11 – Music/ Hindustani instrumental percussion

March 12 – Chemistry / Hindi

March 13 – Psychology

March 14 – Economics

March 15 – Philosophy

March 16 – Physics/accountancy/ history

March 18 – Geography

March 19 – Mathematics

March 20 – Human ecology and family science (h.Sc)

March 22 – Physical education / Yoga

March 23 – Computer Science

March 25 – Sanskrit

March 26 – automobiles/healthcare/retail/ agriculture/ healthcare / ITES/

March 27 – Sociology

March 28 – Dance/ Fine arts

March 29 – Financial literacy

HPBOSE class 10 and 12 datesheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘datesheet’ under the drop down menu in ‘examinations’ in top tab

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: On the new page, click on the link ‘date sheet plus two/matric exam March 2019’

Step 5: Datesheet will open in form of PDF

Step 6: Save and download.

Candidates can take print out of the datesheet for future reference

The question paper will be distributed 15 minutes before the exam for students to read and analyse the same. Candidates need to report early for the exam. The entry gates will close 30 minutes prior to exam, latest. After closing of gates, no candidates will be allowed to attempt the exam.