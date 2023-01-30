HPTET Novemeber 2022 results announced; how to check scorecard

HPTET Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) today declared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) November 2022 results. Candidates can check their scorecards at the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org.

To check HPTET results, candidates will have to use their examination roll number and application number as login credentials.

HPBOSE published the HPTET answer key on January 4 and invited objections from candidates till January 9. HPTET 2022 was conducted on December 10, 11, 12, and 25, 2022.

How to check HPTET November result 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the HP TET November 2022 window.

Step 3: The login window will appear, enter the roll number and application number.

Step 4: Search for your result.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it for future use.

The objection window is open and will remain open till January 9, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org.